Southern Africa: Archbishop Conveys Condolences to the Family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Osc

press release

On behalf of my family, the Synod of Bishops and the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, I offer our deepest condolences to the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who died in the early hours of today at the age of 95.

Apart from being a towering figure in the life of the Zulu nation and South Africa, Prince Buthelezi was a lay minister of our church who often represented his parish, the Diocese of Zululand and ACSA in church forums, and was a member of the Order of Simon of Cyrene. Funeral details will be announced later. May he rest in peace and rise in glory.

The Most Revd Dr Thabo Makgoba

Archbishop of Cape Town and

Metropolitan of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa