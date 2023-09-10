Nigeria: Kill Terrorists Who Won't Surrender, Northeast Govs Urge Military

The North East Governors' Forum has urged the military to invade the hideouts of the insurgents that fail to surrender in the region and kill them.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno and the chairman of the Forum made the call on Saturday in Maiduguri at its 8th meeting.

Zulum, who commended the military for the relative peace in the sub-region that facilitated the return of normalcy in many areas, said there was a need to fish out the remnants that refused to lay down their arms.

"Let me use this auspicious occasion to commend our brave military in the fight against the insurgency which remains unquestionable while their determination to succeed is very glaring," Zulum said.

"No doubt, they have considered and acted upon a wide range of options in the fight against terrorism, thereby recording tremendous progress which has clearly indicated that the end to the insurgency in the sub-region is fast approaching.

"I want to call on the Nigerian military to reach into the enclaves of the insurgents who are not ready to lay down their arms. We must pursue them to their hideouts in the remote nook and cranny and neutralise those who refuse to surrender."

The governor, who bemoaned the negative effect of insurgency that affected the socioeconomic activities in the sub-region, said until the terrorists were subdued, efforts to improve things would be slowed down.