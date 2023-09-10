Nigeria: Ondo 2024 - I'll Fix All Undeserving Realities of Our State - Ajagunna

Ahead of the 2024 Ondo State Governorship election, the Deputy President, Caribbean Maritime University, Jamaica, Ibrahim Ajagunna, has said that it is time for the 'undeserving realities' of the state to be fixed.

Vanguard reports that the gubernatorial election of Ondo State usually comes up in October every four years. With the incumbent governor having a few months to the end of his tenure, known individuals in the state are already showing their interest to succeed him. Arakunrin Akeredolu was elected for a two-term tenure, first in 2016 and reelected in October 2020.

Ajagunna, in a statement, at the weekend, signed by him, officially declared his intention to contest for the governorship position in the State in the forthcoming election.

He, however, envisioned the restoration of the status of Ondo State and its residents as pace-setters across all developmental spheres.

He said: "My vision for the state and our great people revolves around restoring our status in all developmental spheres".

"To reengineer the full realization of our economic potentials for the benefit of our citizens. To rebuild our government institutions in manners that ensures that democratic dividends and deliverables can reach even the charcoal seller at the outskirts of Ilara Mokin.

"To administer an inclusive government for a prosperous Ondo State. To harness the vast potential and talent of youths and women through their robust engagement in governance and social welfare."

Ajagunna, who is a Professor of Sustainable Development, said his decision to run for governor was borne out of some deep reflections on the situation of Ondo State.

"I have deeply reflected on the present conditions and undeserving realities of our dear state and heard the deafening cries of our people. He further said, "I can no longer ignore the call or sit in my comfort zone while my people are in dire need of a visionary leader to steer the wheel of our State's affairs.

"I have decided to make the bold decision known to you all, to dedicate myself fully to the service of our men and women, young and old as I draw inspiration from the biblical Nehemiah who left Babylon to lead his people to rebuild the wall of Jerusalem", he added.

The Ikare-Akoko born Professor had earlier noted that the State had not yet achieved even half of the growth it deserved, despite the numerous resources and potentials available at its disposal.

Ajagunna also said Ondo State can be in position next to Lagos State in terms of economic growth; as such he emphasized his commitment to give intense focus to the Deep Sea Port Development, which Akeredolu had commendably started.

Ajagunna, who boasted of having exceptional requisite skills and talent to lead the State, sought the support of people of the State to come on board to be part of the bold stride to prosperity.

"I am readily aware that the task ahead is no easy one, but I am confident that with your committed support the journey would be less difficult. I have the international exposure, profound educational training, knowledge and vital experience as requisites to drive the highly desirable expected changes in our Sunshine State", he said.