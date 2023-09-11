Nigerian Govt Secures $163m AfDB Loan for Wheat Production

The Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, has secured a substantial $163 million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to bolster wheat production in Nigeria.

Vice President Kashim Shettima made this announcement during his visit to Argungu, Kebbi State, as part of a condolence trip to the family of late Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu.

Shettima emphasised the government's commitment to fulfilling its promises to Nigerians and highlighted the significance of agriculture and food security as key areas of focus.

He revealed that plans were in place to plant two million jumbo cashew seedlings in affected states.

Furthermore, the Vice President detailed the upcoming launch of the wheat production scheme on November 10, with a strong focus on Jigawa State, where 50,000 hectares of land would be cultivated to boost wheat production. In Kebbi, 10,000 hectares of land would also be allocated for the scheme.

"we have also obtained a $163m dollar loan from the African Development Bank for wheat production.

"The scheme would be launched on 10th November.

"We need 10,000 hectares of land in Kebbi. But the scheme would be well executed in Jigawa State with a cultivation of 50, 000 hectares of land to boost wheat production," he affirmed.

He also assured that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Tinubu will fulfill all its promises made to Nigerians.

Vice President, who visited the family of the late Islamic scholar on behalf of President Tinubu said "this is a great loss to the state, nation and West Africa.

"I am here on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, who called me from India and directed that I should come to Argungu to commiserate with the family of the respected Sheikh, government and people of Kebbi State."

Continuing, "Late Sheikh Abubakar Giro was a respected scholar. He worked for God, he didn't bother about things of the world he lived a humble life.

"May God forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternity,"he prayed.

Speaking at the palace of the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sumaila Mohammed Mera on the determination of Tinubu's administration to fulfill its promise, the Vice President disclosed that the agriculture and food security would receive serious attention of government.

In his remarks, the Emir of Argungu, Sumaila Mohammed Mera, said the entire emirate was proud of the achievements of late Sheikh Giro.

He prayed for the unity and progress of Nigeria, as he also thanked President Tinubu and VP Shettima for their support.

During his own remarks, the National Leader of Izala sect, Sheikh Bala Lau, who received the Vice President on behalf of the family in company of other national executives of Izala movement, thanked President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for their show of love.

The Vice President upon arrival in Kebbi was received at the Sir Ahmadu Bello airport in Birnin Kebbi, by the State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris who accompanied him on the visit.

Also in the Vice President's entourage were the Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Sen. Umar Tafida; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari and members of the Kebbi State Executive Council, among others.

Sheikh Giro, a renowned cleric, who died last Wednesday, has since been buried according to IslamiState.qs at his hometown in Argungu, Kebbi State.