Nigeria: Bbnaija All-Stars - My Mouth Is My Problem, Says Evicted Housemate Doyin

10 September 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Abulude

Evicted housemate of the ongoing BBNaija All-Stars edition, Doyin has spoken about her no-holds-barred personality and confessed that her mouth may just be her problem.

Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, who was evicted this Sunday eviction night, told the show anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, that she was vocal on issues during stay in the Season 8 house of the reality TV show.

"I think my mouth is my problem. I will always speak my mind. I have been mentally exhausted in the house and all the vibes and negative energy may have taken a toll on me," she stated.

When asked, if she really made friends in the house given the different conflicts she has had with different housemates, Doyin said, "I still have friends in the house - CeeC is my friend, Ilebaye was my friend... I am a sensitive person and can't have many friends. On what I plan to do after the house, I want to continue my podcast. It's not going to be 'Let's talk with Doyin' anymore but 'Let's have a conversation."

Doyin had described her personality as a mix of Michelle Obama and Cardi B, and admitted she was not afraid to bring out either, depending on the scenario.

LEADERSHIP reports that Doyin was evicted from the house shortly after one of the house guests, Kim Oprah, was evicted.

