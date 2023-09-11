Liberia: 'Weah Must Be Retired'

-Cummings

The Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander Cummings has challenged Liberians desirous of change for a better Liberia and better life, to vote massively and retire President George Weah, come October 10.

Cummings said President Weah has failed miserably, betrayed the cause of the Liberian people, grossly mismanaged the country's resources and subjected the vast majority to extreme suffering and poverty.

The CPP Standard Bearer made the statement on Saturday, September 9, when he received an endorsement statement from the people of Bomi County, assuring their support and votes for his Presidential bid in October.

Cummings and team being welcome in Grand Capemount County

The endorsement ceremony, held at the Tubmanburg Multi-purpose building, was attended by hundreds of citizens including Chiefs, elders, youth, women and inter-religious groups, as well as a cross-section of first-time voters who braved the heavy downpour of rain.

The statement expressed confidence and trust in the integrity, competence and qualification of Mr. Cummings as the best and most suitable Presidential candidate of all the major contenders in the race to replace Mr. Weah as the next President of Liberia.

"It is you and your character that stood tall. Your rich experience and technical understanding of solving critical problems have made you better suited for the Presidency," the statement said with reference to Cummings' enviable corporate record in the United States and Africa.

Pictorial from Tiene, Grand Cape Mount County Campaign rally and support to the CPP Standard Bearer Presidency come October 10.

The statement said, "there is too much at stake ranging from bad roads, messy educational system, disastrous health sector, lack of infrastructural development and many more," which, it said, Liberians can no longer gamble with the country's future to re-elect Mr. Weah or Mr. Joseph N. Boakai.

The Bomi County statement, read by a student of the local Community College, intimated that the citizens including thousands of first-time voters believed in the vision of the CPP Standard Bearer's strong desire to change Liberia for the better.

"In your vision, we find security, better health care, a united Liberia, equal opportunity, accountability, respect for rule of law, gender equality, equal distribution of the country's resources, the vision to combat corruption and the illicit influx of dangerous drugs in Liberia," the statement said.

Citizens of Bomi County said it is time that Liberians "scout for the best surgeon for the most needed surgery, as Liberia is currently in the intensive care unit under the inept administration of President Weah," they said.

The citizens said Bomi is a victim of system failure and bad governance, natural resources are being depleted, with nothing to show, while other counties with natural resources are even crying louder.

The statement called on Liberians nationwide, especially first-time voters, to action and vote for the CPP Presidential candidate, Mr. Alexander Cummings to end what it describes as the "national embarrassment of the CDC leadership of Mr. Weah."