Nigeria: DSS Quizzes CBN Deputy Governor, Aisha Ahmad

The Department of State Services (DSS) has kept mum over the alleged arrest and investigation of the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of Financial System Stability, Aisha Ahmad.

Earlier yesterday, news broke of the arrest of Ahmad but after several inquiries, the DSS did not confirm nor deny the arrest.

It was alleged that Ahmad was brought in by the DSS over the alleged fraudulent acquisition of shares in Polaris Bank, Titan Bank/Union Bank.

Among other issues, she is allegedly being quizzed on how the $300 million to complete the acquisition of Union Bank was raised by Titan Bank, it was gathered.

However, her family confirmed yesterday that she was safe and sound and not detained by the DSS.

A statement from her family confirmed that she was not detained.

The statement said: "We wish to reassure everyone that Aishah Ahmad is home with her family and not detained by the DSS.

"She is safe and sound. In these times, it is essential to maintain clarity and rely on verified information only.

"Mrs. Ahmad's cooperation with the authorities is a demonstration of her commitment to transparency and due process.

"It is crucial that the public exercise discretion when evaluating news reports and avoid engaging in unfounded rumours or misinformation."

Also, a source who spoke to LEADERSHIP on the condition of anonymity, said it is not out of place for the DSS to invite her as there is current investigation into the activities of the CBN under the suspended governor, Godwin Emefiele.

A director in the CBN who asked not to be named told our correspondent that the deputy governor was only on a routine visit to the DSS as it has been the case in recent times.

"The woman is in her house now. No big deal there. She only visited there and was asked some questions. She is at home right now.

"It's a routine thing. So many directors have also been going there. To us, going to DSS now is like going to the police station," the director said.

Ahmad is the third high-ranking CBN executive to be arrested since President Bola Tinubu was sworn in on May 29, 2023.

Earlier this month, Kingsley Obiora, the deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria was arrested and questioned over some activities involving him at the apex bank.

His arrest followed allegations of financial mismanagement under Emefiele, the suspended CBN governor.

Obiora is the deputy governor of the apex bank in charge of economic policy.

All the arrests are coming about two months after the arrest and detention of Emefiele, who has been in the DSS custody since then.

Emefiele was first charged with possession of a firearm but was later charged with N6.9 billion fraud.

Ahmad was appointed deputy governor of CBN on October 6, 2017 when she replaced Sarah Alade, who retired in March 2017.