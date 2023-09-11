Liberia: CDC Youth League Commits to Violence-Free Campaign

The National Youth League of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has committed itself to a violent free campaign ahead of the October 10th Presidential and Legislative Elections.

The head of the CDC youth league, Emmanuel M. Johnson made the vow on Thursday, 7 Thursday during the CDC's One Million citizens' rally for "One Round Victory."

The rally was held at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia to demonstrate President George Weah's capability of winning first round in the polls.

Youth League Chair Johnson told reporters that the maintenance and protection of the peace and stability of the country is a collective effort of all patriotic citizens, especially the youth community.

"Mr. President, we want to let you know that we're here for you just as you have always been there for us", he said.

According to him, the young people of Liberia are forever grateful and reassuring the President of a one-round victory.

He recalls that on December 30, 2022, the young people of the CDC Youth League declared an ensuing one-round victory for the ruling party come October 10, adding that the certainty is based on numerous voter perception surveys by international organizations.

Mr. Johnson discloses that from all indications, the Youth League has seen how committed the Liberian people are to making history in electing President Weah on the first ballot.

He noted that the mammoth convergence of Liberians at the Tubman Stadium is just a glimpse of what to expect at the ballot box on October 10th for the CDC.

At the same time, he stresses that reelecting President Weah is a mandate for the youth that has well been received by the young people of Liberia.

He says the Weah-Taylor government has carried out massive development that has cut across every sector notably roads, education, infrastructure, economy, and rule of law, among others.

"We want to say to you Mr. President that your second term should be about empowering 500,000 young people in diverse sectors of our country and providing the fullest support to the national cadet program to prepare many young people for the job market," he pleads

The Youth League chairperson believes that over the last five years, the Liberian leader has touched everything and it's about time to put job creation for young people at the forefront of his second term if reelected.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, he used the occasion to caution first-time voters that this is their moment to achieve their long-term wish of electing President Weah.

"This is the moment for the first-time voters to claim their first victory, he said noting that five years back, it was parents of first-time voters that elected President Weah, so October 10 is for all first-time voters to join their parents in reelecting President Weah on the first ballot.

The Youth League that holds the largest segment of the CDC marched from Vamoma House in Sinkor to the ATS in a spectacular spirit with thousands waving the national flag, signifying peace and country first.

The CDC campaign rally on Thursday brought the entire city to a standstill with partisans trooping from all walks of life to the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia, the capital.

Editing by Jonathan Browne