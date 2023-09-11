Nigeria: INEC Is a Monumental Disgrace, Says Chidoka

11 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

A former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Osita Chidoka has slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its failure to electronically transmit election results in real-time during the 2023 general elections.

Chidoka, while appearing on Channels TV Politics Today on Sunday, stated that despite promises made with the Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun gubernatorial elections, the commission failed 'on a large scale.'

He said, "INEC is a monumental disgrace; it is an organization that I am ashamed to associate with as a Nigerian. They made promises with the Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun elections.

"Before the elections, i called for third-party verification of the INEC system so that we are sure that on election day, what is going to happen that day would not lead to a glitch. On election day, INEC said there was a glitch.

"Despite not testing the system, it is a shame that INEC went to court to argue that not complying with its regulations does not make it a ground to cancel an election."

He also stated that if INEC had transmitted the results in real life, there would be no reason for the parties to go to court.

"If the results we saw from the polling unit were the same as what we saw at the collation centres, there would be no reason to be in court.

Chidoka said there's a possibility President Tinubu would have won the election if 'the right thing was done.'

