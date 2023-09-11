Nigeria: Heading to Apex Court, Waste of Resources, APC Chieftain Tells Atiku, Obi

The national chairman of Tinubu Support Network (TSN) and director general of Amalgamated APC Support Groups, Engr. Kailani Muhammad, has described the judgement delivered by the 5-man Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judges, which affirmed the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a win for democracy, rule of law and affirmation of people's mandate.

He called on the petitioners not to waste their time and resources approaching the supreme Court because the result will not be anything different from that of the tribunal, adding that the judges did a thorough job by addressing the issues raised one after the other.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna at the weekend, the APC chieftain said, nothing less was expected from the judges, adding that even the deaf and dumb knows that Tinubu won the February 25 presidential election.

The APC chieftain urged the petitioners to instead join hands with Tinubu to build a virile country that generations yet unborn will benefit from.

He said the president has done well in actualising what his predecessor couldn't do, such as the subsidy removal.

He added that "Nigeria will be a Haven under Tinubu" while urging Nigerians to give the president maximum support to reposition the country.

Kailani however said Nigerians are passing through difficult times presently as a result of the subsidy removal and called on Tinubu to speed up the palliatives and other measures that will cushion the effects.

On issues surrounding the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) he said, the measures put in place under Mele Kyari's watch is quite commendable and called on those who know nothing about the NNPCL to stay out and allow him to concentrate on mandate.

He said, "During his tenure leading NNPCL production output increased tremendously seeing Nigeria regain Africa's top crude oil producer position ahead Angola while boosting foreign reserves helping attract more investments into our oil industry resulting renewed investment activities within this sector and generating jobs opportunities through Tantita subsidiary, reducing attacks on pipelines thus improving security installations across Nigeria.

"NNPCL performance service delivery under Mele Kyari leadership demonstrates great strides taken within petroleum industry development contributing significantly towards national security improvements protecting territorial integrity against ungoverned areas like Niger Delta where vessels would bring about threats causing social crises through destructions carried out there".

Lending his voice to the ministerial vacuum in Kaduna State, he expressed happiness that the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-rufai did not make the cabinet of President Tinubu.

According to him, prior to the coming on board of the former Governor in 2015, they all worked for him with lots of promises which he failed to keep until he left office as Governor after eight years of two terms.

Kailani lamented how the former Governor rendered so many homeless through demolishing of their houses and shops, sacked so many and left so much debt for the present administration in the name of addressing insecurity.

According to Kailani, " we are happy that el-rufai has gone, he made promises he did not keep, he demolished people's sources of livelihood and sacked many, he collected about 150 billion loan on insecurity alone".

He called on Governor Uba Sani to consider nominating him as a minister in place of el-rufai from Kaduna State, saying the non confirmation of el-rufai as Minister is a blessing in disguise for Kaduna State.