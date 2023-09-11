Liberia Is Entrapped in Economic Slavery

Presidential Candidate Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe, says Liberia is trapped in serious economic slavery because of government's alleged failure and inability to provide basic social services for its citizens and residents.

Speaking to a group of Liberians in Grand Cape Mount County, Western Liberia over the weekend, Dr. Whapoe noted that Liberians have become slaves to their economic and social services problems because government has failed to provide policy and directions for citizens.

He believes that any situation that an individual faces and is unable to respond or address, that person automatically becomes a slave to such problem.

"Liberia is entrapped in serious economic slavery because we can't address our situation. The government has made Liberians slaves because they have refused to address the economic and social problems of citizens", he stated.

Dr. Whapoe, who sits in 19th place on the National Elections Commission ballot, further laments that there are Liberians, who are struggling with health, security and economic problems, unable to feed their family because government has not given them the environment and opportunity.

The Standard Bearer of the opposition Vision for Liberia Transformation Party (VOLT) describes problems engulfing the country as deeply rooted in poverty.

According to him, Liberia will continue to be in poverty as long as government continues to ignore diversifying the economy by investing in agriculture and technology.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Liberia's problem is poverty. Poverty is humankind's number one enemy. People compromise their values because of poverty. Liberia's poverty rate needs to be addressed or sooner or later, women will have no value and prestige. We will continue to be slaves to our economic situation as much as government continues to ignore diversifying the economy to agriculture and technology ", he reiterates.

Dr. Whapoe further observes that Liberia is depreciating badly under the leadership of President George M. Weah and the CDC-led government.

Over the weekend, Dr. Whapoe and entourage visited western Liberia, particularly Gohn Zodva, where he explained his transformational roadmap for a better Liberia to citizens.

He was welcomed by several groups headed by Ballajah Matambo Women Group with a traditional song and ritual.

The program, held in Gohn zodva Public School, Grand Cape Mount County, brought together local leaders, elders, youth and students, as well as women and girls.

They sang in their local dialect, calling his name Jeremiah, describing him as a real man.

During the program, Dr. Whapoe told locals that he intends to enable Liberia to carry out massive economic production and growth to move from subsistence farming to mechanized farming, where farmers will use machines to farm.

Editing by Jonathan Browne