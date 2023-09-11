Liberia: Cummings Questions Poverty Amidst Abundance

The Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander Cummings, while, listening to the cries and seeing the terrible living conditions of rural dwellers, has wondered how come there is so much suffering in the country, amidst the abundance of natural resources.

Cummings said it is unacceptable for a country blessed with so much resources, wealth and beautiful beaches, to experience the cries of sufferings, poverty and the quest for basic necessities of life among rural dwellers who are the worst affected.

He made the assertions when he addressed hundreds of Partisans, supporters, sympathizers and well-wishers at the Tieni Cultural Village on his second day of a campaign tour in Grand Cape Mount County.

The cultural center, annexed to a vocational school for women and girls, was funded by the United Nations Women through the initiative of former Chief Zoe Madam Yatta Dordor Fahnbulleh who is now the CPP Representative Aspirant of District #2 in Grand Cape Mount County.

The CPP Standard Bearer, on his second day of his campaign tour, visited Tiene, Bo Waterside Dambala, Bamballa and the Mano River Congo, where he was accorded the usual traditional welcome of white chicken and kola nuts, amidst great jubilation and cultural performance by masked dancers.

Elders, youth, women and market groups, in the towns visited, expressed warm welcome and pledged their support for the Presidential bid of the CPP Standard Bearer in October.

In the various towns visited, women sang folk songs, which portrayed how past and current politicians used the masses, gave them false hopes during election season, thereafter neglected them, and disappeared, only to reappear. This would not be the case of the CPP, Cummings said.

While, expressing gratitude for the rousing welcomed and massive turnout, Cummings attributed the widespread suffering and extreme poverty, as well as the country's under performance, to the poor quality of leaders elected over the years.

He cautioned Liberians against repeating past mistakes of electing incompetent and unqualified leaders, noting that election is about the country's future, and economic wellbeing of citizens.

The CPP Standard Bearer made a passionate plea to all Cape Mountainians to support his election as the next President to lead Liberia's economic recovery and the promise of massive job creation.

Cummings said under a CPP Government, Liberians will begin to experience change in their living conditions.

"We will grow the economy, create more jobs, fix the roads, ensure good health care service, and better educational system," he said.

Cummings said women, considered the nation's backbone, youths - who are the future workers and leaders, are to be accorded equal rights and access to opportunities, while the elderly and retired, who have laboured so long, must be treated with dignity and pride.