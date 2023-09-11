Nigeria: I Envision Winning Grammy Award Someday - Meek Miuz

Multi-talented Nigerian musician, Micheal Ayo Johnson, better known as Meek Miuz, has recalled how his music career started off by developing interest from the streets, watching and listening to various types of music during his childhood.

The singer who was born and raised in the northern region of Nigeria revealed that he fell in love with music craft at a very young age and he is an outstanding musician who is focused and always ready to display the art.

On some of the major challenges he had faced in the fiercely competitive Nigerian music industry, Meek Miuz noted that as a singer and creative in general, the major challenges he faces are finances, responsibility and time management.

Meek Miuz whose genre of music is Afrobeats and Hip-Hop, shed some light on his forthcoming music projects.

In his words the singer said: "I'm working on an explicit project called 'IBADI' which is set to be released soon.

While speaking about his brand and the most significant failure he have ever had , and what did he learnt from it; The versatile artist disclosed: " I failed to drop a song that was said to be a break through at a point in my musical career, I learnt never to give up".

He continued, "My brand is different because my sound is always a mystery. I don't create them , I hear them in my dreams." He revealed!

The multi-talented musician attributed to God , music , pride and handwork to factors that have contributed to his growth in the music scene.

The singer and rapper who is influenced by Jay Z revealed that winning the Grammy award someday would be one of his biggest achievement in the music scene.

Speaking on the increase of social violence against men and women , he disclosed that he intends to lend his voice as a musician to preach positivity with his sound.

I'm his last words , he concluded: "Music is love and humility, Stay guided and ready".