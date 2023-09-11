Tanzania: Have Confidence in Yourselves, Minister Tells Women

Tanga — DAR ES SALAAM: HEALTH Minister Ummy Mwalimu has encouraged women in her constituency to value themselves and embrace entrepreneurship skills in order to succeed in businesses.

"The government of President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan will continue to recognise and appreciate the contribution of women as well as involving women in decision-making positions," she further said.

Ms Mwalimu made statement on Sunday while freely handing over some 150 Oryx Gas cylinders and stoves to 450 women entrepreneurs in Tanga City.

The cylinders were donated by the Oryx Energies Tanzania Ltd in collaboration with Coca-cola Company.

The contribution was meant to support them in their activities and encourage them to use clean energy for cooking.

"We thank all stakeholders for supporting us by providing women with free Oryx gas cylinders and stoves, tables and 140 crates of Cocacola drinks for women entrepreneurs in Tanga," she said.

Elaborating, she said the use of the gas energy will replace firewood and charcoal in cooking in their homesteads and hence, they become ambassadors in preaching the gospel of clean energy in the society.

Earlier, speaking on behalf of the Director of the Oryx Energies Tanzania, Mr Benoit Araman, the company's Marketing Manager in the Eastern Region, Mr Shaban Fundi, said the aim of providing the gas cylinders was to continue with a campaign of encouraging the use of clean energy for cooking in the public.

The move also was to support the vision of President Samia Suluhu Hassan of making 80 per cent of Tanzanians to use clean energy by 2032.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the use of gas has been increasing rapidly in the country due to the great efforts made by Oryx Gas in collaboration with stakeholders including the Government led by President Samia.

He also said the company has continued to invest in ensuring that the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is available countrywide while educating various groups over the right way of using the gas.

In collaboration with the Coca-cola, the Oryx Energies Tanzania managed to provide more than 2,000 gas cylinders and reached 5,000 entrepreneurs in the region.

In a related development, the company donated 300 gas cylinders and stoves to health workers in Siha District, Kilimanjaro Region to enable them to use clean energy for cooking and get rid of using wood and charcoal.

Oryx Gas Marketing Manager Peter Ndomba said they have given for free the gas cylinders and stoves to the group in response to a request by Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Godwin Mollel.

He said the aim of providing the cylinders was a continuation of the company to encourage the use of clean energy for cooking and especially the use of gas.