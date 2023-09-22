Tanzania: Call for More Women Empowerment in Politics

KAGERA: THE Omuka Hub organization in collaboration with the International Organization of the United States-National Democratic Institute (NDI) have underscored the need for capacity building and empowerment of women to increase their participation in politics.

These were among the recommendations during the political forum held in Bukoba which was attended by more than 100-participants from community groups, religious organizations and non-government organizations to push for more women engagement in politics.

Opening the forum, Deputy Registrar of Political Parties, Mr Sisty Nyahoza, said the forum organized by Ms Neema Lugangira (Special Seats-CCM) is timely taking into consideration the upcoming local government election and 2025 General elections.

"I commend Ms Lugangira creativity in organizing the Women in Politics Forum as it will empower more to vie for a number of election posts in the next year's local government elections ahead of the 2025 general election," he said.

He was impressed by the level of discussion and their level of understanding of the politics from participants from all walks of life saying they will work on the deliberations.

He used the platform to urge the National Democratic Institute (NDI) to support Ms Lugangira to stage the Women in Politics Forum Discussion at all wards, districts and regions so that the majority get capacity building and women empowerment awareness training.

Speaking during the women in politics forum, Ms Lugangira organized the event in response to recommendations of the National Council of Political Party's meeting held mid this month in Dar es Salaam which was officiated by President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Among the recommendations was the need to increase women participation in politics at all levels and build in them confidence to take up chances available in the political platforms countrywide.

Participants to the forum commended President Dr Samia commitment to have in place a pleasant political ground for all parties to perform.