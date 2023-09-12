North Africa: Tunisia Expresses Full Solidarity With Libya After Storm

11 September 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia on Monday expressed its condolences and solidarity with the Libyan people following the floods that hit several regions of the country, causing many deaths and material damage, the Presidency said in a statement.

"President Kais Saied gave instructions to coordinate with the Libyan authorities in order to lend a helping hand to the brotherly people and to mobilise human and material resources to support rescue operations and care for the injured."

The Mediterranean storm Daniel, which had already hit Greece and Turkey, moved eastwards towards Libya between Sunday and Monday, causing flooding and human and material damage.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.