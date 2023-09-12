North Africa: Tunisia Expresses Full Solidarity With Libya After Storm

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia on Monday expressed its condolences and solidarity with the Libyan people following the floods that hit several regions of the country, causing many deaths and material damage, the Presidency said in a statement.

"President Kais Saied gave instructions to coordinate with the Libyan authorities in order to lend a helping hand to the brotherly people and to mobilise human and material resources to support rescue operations and care for the injured."

The Mediterranean storm Daniel, which had already hit Greece and Turkey, moved eastwards towards Libya between Sunday and Monday, causing flooding and human and material damage.