North Africa: Morocco Voices Full Solidarity With Libya Amidst Storms, Floods Across Multiple Regions

Rabat — The Kingdom of Morocco expresses its full solidarity with the sisterly State of Libya following the storm and floods that have affected certain regions of the country, causing several human casualties and property losses, said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates on Monday evening.

The Kingdom of Morocco also extends its heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the State of Libya, its brotherly people, and the families of the victims of this tough ordeal, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, the same source added.