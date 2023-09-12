Nigeria: UK Establishes Visa Centre in Enugu

11 September 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State made a request in June for the establishment of the centre.

The Enugu State Government has lauded the UK Government for setting up a visa centre in the state to facilitate applications by residents in the state and South-east region.

This was contained in a statement from the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, on Monday, in Enugu.

According to the statement, the establishment of the visa centre was part of Governor Peter Mbah's requests during the visit to the Government House, Enugu, by the UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, in June.

The statement said the government received the news of the visa centre with delight and satisfaction, stressing that it would further enhance economic partnership and cultural exchanges between Enugu State and the UK.

"The Enugu State Government looks forward to a strong, mutually beneficial relationship with the UK, as the visa centre would help cement the relationship.

"The government calls on the people, especially those residing in the South-east, to avail themselves of the opportunity provided to file their visa applications in the state," the statement said.

It added that the government would ensure improved security both for residents and visitors carrying on business in the state.

It further reiterated that the state was open for business and investment.

