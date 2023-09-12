Nigeria: 11 Die, 10 Missing in Another Adamawa Boat Mishap

Eleven persons have died in another boat disaster in Gurin Fufore local government area of Adamawa State.

On Sunday, Dr Suleiman Mohammed of the State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), had confirmed to LEADERSHIP that 10 more persons were rescued and 10 corpses recovered from the canoe that capsized in the state at the weekend.

Earlier reports had claimed that eight people died in the weekend canoe accident while seven were missing.

But yesterday, Suleiman confirmed the fresh incident, saying the victims were said to be farmers returning home and others from a naming ceremony in a nearby community.

A lawmaker from the area, Hon Umar Bobbo Ismail, said 10 more people were still missing from the latest boat accident.

The information officer of Fufore council, Mr Jangai Abdullahi, said local divers were doing their best to recover more bodies and rescue the likely survivors.

The incident happened barely a day after 10 people lost their lives in similar boat mishap in Lake Njuwa in Rugange area of Yola-South local government area of the state.