Nigeria, UK Trade Volume Now N7.1 Trillion - British Envoy

The annual trade volume between Nigeria and the United Kingdom has risen to £7.6 billion (about N7.15 trillion).

The Deputy British High Commissioner, Johnny Baxter, made this disclosure in Lagos after the arrival of a UK warship, HMS TRENT.

The warship from the British Royal Navy arrived at the Lagos Port on Sunday on a 5-day visit to Nigeria. This will be the second time the ship will be making a port call to Nigeria since 2021.

Speaking at a civic reception organized for the crew, the Deputy British High Commissioner said trade between Nigeria and the UK is currently valued at 7.6 billion pounds and that it has been increasing steadily.

According to him, the visit of HMS TRENT to Nigeria is to further strengthen bilateral relations between both countries. "It also goes to show the scope of the relationship that the UK has with Nigerians and we are happy working together.

"This visit is tangible evidence of the UK's position and how important relationships with a country like Nigeria are. It is also very clear that working together is the only way of resolving any issue.

"The Royal Navy is here because the UK is a committed partner for Nigeria and the wider West African region. We will continue to work with the Nigerian authorities to address illegal activities; improve maritime security; counter piracy and tackle the Illegal Wildlife Trade. To do this we will draw on the experience we have of cross and multi-agency co-operation in the UK to promote peace, development and prosperity," he added.