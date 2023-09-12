South Africa: Date Set for Finance Minister's MTBP Statement

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on November 1.

"The Medium Term Budget Policy Statement sets government policy goals and priorities, forecasts the macro-economy trajectory, and projects the fiscal framework over the next three years by outlining spending and revenue estimates, among others," National Treasury said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Public Financial Management (PFM) conference is expected to be held from 20 - 22 September.

The conference will be held under the theme: 'Innovative and Ethical Public Finance Management in Challenging Times'.

According to National Treasury, the key objectives of the conference include:

Building a culture of accountability in specific PFM sectors.

Creating a platform for PFM officials to update their knowledge and awareness of the latest trends and developments in the financial management space.

Identifying new and improved practices and workable solutions that could assist PFM officials in performing their work smarter.

Profiling National Treasury, and its units, as important resources in achieving and sustaining PFM excellence.

Showcasing available PFM resources and training, and how to access them.

Highlighting good practice.

Building communities of practice.

"The 2023 PFM conference will serve as a platform to create awareness of some of the latest PFM reforms led by National Treasury. The conference aims to cover the nine PFM disciplines, which include, among others, Financial Accounting, Revenue Management, Expenditure Management, Supply Chain Management, and Budgeting.

"The conference will target all spheres of government. Delegates will include Chief Financial Officers, Provincial Accountant-Generals, heads of PFM disciplines, and other relevant stakeholders responsible for overseeing the implementation of the financial disciplines. In addition, development partners, members of the higher education section and relevant professional bodies," Treasury said.