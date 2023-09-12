Uganda: Police Probe Bobi Wine Over Hate Speech

Police have said they have kicked off investigations into allegations that National Unity Platform(NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine was involved in hate speech and sectarianism during one of his recent rallies.

"There has been a lot of debate and a general inquiry has been opened at CID and they are currently gathering statements and trolling social media for some of those utterances and footages," Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said on Monday.

Addressing one of his rallies in Luweero, Kyagulanyi asked "Fellow Baganda to rise up and fight for their ancestors. Fellow Baganda, who bewitched us? Museveni thinks he is going to build his dynasty on the land of our ancestors in Buganda. That will not happen," Kyagulanyi who was speaking in Luganda said during a rally at Kasana grounds on Friday.

The video in which he also blasted President Museveni and the First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has since gone viral as several members of the public, especially on social media accused him of fanning tribalism.

Speaking on Monday, the police spokesperson said as part of the probe into Kyagulanyi's alleged hate speech and sectarian remarks, the Criminal Investigation Directorate will comb social media for the said videos and other sources as part of their investigations.

"It is still at that stage but we believe once the investigations are built, we shall seek the opinion of the DPP on the matter."