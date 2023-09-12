Nigeria: UAE Lifts Visa Ban On Nigeria As Emirates, Etihad Airlines Resume Flight Operations

12 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE United Arab Emirates, UAE, yesterday lifted the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers after a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and his UAE counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

Another landmark agreement at the meeting between the two leaders was the immediate resumption of flight schedules of both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines into and out of Nigeria without any further delay.

Recall that both airlines suspended their operations in the country due to their inability of remit home millions of dollars earned from their operations, courtesy of the forex problems in the country.

The agreement was made known via a statement issued by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement read: "As negotiated between the two heads of state, this immediate restoration of flight activity through these two airlines and between the two countries, does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

"In recognition of President Tinubu's economic development diplomacy drive and proposals today (yesterday) presented by President Tinubu to his counterpart, an agreed framework has been established, which will involve several billions of U.S. dollars worth of new investments into the Nigerian economy across multiple sectors, including defense, agriculture and others, by the investment arms of the government of the United Arab Emirates.

"Additionally, President Tinubu is pleased to have successfully negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two governments, which will be announced in detail in the coming weeks.

"The President wishes to commend the UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his unalloyed friendship and determined effort to join hands with him to fully normalize and reset to excellence the standard of relations between the two countries."

Tinubu made my job easier for ending Nigeria, UAE diplomatic row - Keyamo

Reacting to the development yesterday, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said in a post on his X page that Tinubu's "Midas touch" had made his job easier.

He said: "Special thanks to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT for personally leading our delegation to end this impasse with the UAE.

"All credit goes to him. His Midas touch during the discussion was crucial. He just made my job easier!"

