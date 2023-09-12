Nigeria: 10 Killed in Plateau Village Sunday Night Attack

12 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos — Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have attacked Kulben community, Kombun District, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing 10 persons, while an unspecified number of people were injured and property destroyed.

The incident happened on Sunday night and some of the victims were attacked guarding the community.

A resident, Nanret Ishaya, told Vanguard, yesterday: "Armed Fulani militia attacked Kulben village about 10 p.m., on Sunday. Ten people were killed, others injured and property destroyed. Arrangement is on for a mass burial for the victims."

Efforts to speak with the Media Officer of Operation Safe Haven, Captain James Oya, were unsuccessful at press time, as he didn't pick up his calls but the spokesman of the state Police Command, Alfred Alabo confirmed the incident.

He said: "We are aware that something happened last Sunday night. The DPO has been working since 2 a.m. and we are awaiting his report at the headquarters."

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Mwaghavul Development Association in Kombun District, Dr. Elisha, who also confirmed the attack, said: "From the information I got, 10 persons were killed during the invasion. I'm on my way to the village."

