Nigeria: 'Arsenal' Beat 'Chelsea' to Win Kuje Prison Soccer Tourney

'Arsenal' at the weekend defeated 'Chelsea' 4-3 to emerge winner of the football event in the Hope for Freedom Tournament 2.0 Grand Finale for inmates at the Kuje Correctional Center, Abuja.

The month-long tournament sponsored by Abuja leading Non-Governmental Organisation, Legend Golden Care Foundation (LGCF) also featured other sporting activities such as table tennis, judo among others.

Excited inmates at the Center participated in the tournaments which are aimed at physical, psychological and mental wellbeing of inmates in the nation's Correctional Centers.

The Executive Director of LGCF, Mrs. Kanayo Olisa-Metuh, who expressed joy at the success of the event said her Foundation was "committed to providing the inmates with programs that guarantee vital psychosocial support, foster a sense of self-esteem, ignite higher aspirations and facilitate positive transformative shift in mindset among the inmates"

Mrs. Olisa-Metuh stated that though her foundation is involved in various interventions including tackling issues of Awaiting Trial Syndrome, Recidivism, Prison Congestion, provision of educational, skill acquisition, medical, nutriments as well as and pro-bono legal services among others it also sponsors sporting activities targeted at the physical and mental wellbeing of inmates.

"What truly warmed our hearts was the overwhelming turnout, the joy, and the unwavering support from both inmates and correctional officials.

Their cheers, applause, and words of encouragement amplified the profound impact that sports can have in driving transformation

"It's moments like these that serve as a reminder of the boundless potential for change and the remarkable ability of sports to break down barriers and build brighter futures", she said.

She informed of the plans of the Foundation to extend the events to other Correctional Centers in the country.

Speaking at the event, the Controller of Corrections, FCT command, Ibrahim Idris said that since the change of name from Prison Services to Correctional Service, the Service has been encouraging reformatory activities including sports, which according to him will help in the mental, emotional and psychological rehabilitation of the inmates.

"It is not only football that is taking place here. We have table tennis, judo and so many other events taking place here for relaxation; to develop skills and to help the inmates earn a living when they go out. The whole essence of the Nigerian Correctional Service now is not punitive but Correctional. Since 2019 when the new Act was enacted, it has been rehabilitation, reformation and reintegration", he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Commenting at the event, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Correctional Services, Hon. Chinedu Oga commended the Foundation for organizing the sponsoring the tournament and assured of the support of the National Assembly towards improving correctional services in the country.

"We are happy that things like this are happening. You could see from the faces of the inmates that they were so happy that they were not rejected. I assure you that the National Assembly will continue to partner with the Correctional Services with the needed legislative support. I assure you that I will be visiting regularly so that we will be able to know where we can come in.

The event drew dignitaries from the Nigerian Correctional Services, as well as from the Nigerian National Assembly, including Hon. Barr Sunday Umeha, Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Justice.

Some of the inmates expressed happiness and thanked the organizers for giving them a "refreshing time" with the sporting activities. They hinted that the names of the football club sides were adopted in line with the preferences of the inmates who are fans of various national and international teams.