Ethiopians in Diaspora Celebrate New Year

12 September 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopians in the diaspora are celebrating the 2016 Ethiopian New Year that started on the 12th of September.

Ethiopians across the nation have received their New Year today September 12th.

Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia have celebrated the New Year at the Ethiopian Embassies in various parts of the world.

Ethiopians in the United States, United Kingdom, Djibouti, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Japan, South Sudan and others have celebrated the 2016 Ethiopian New Year in various ways.

During the occasions, Ethiopian Ambassadors in these countries have extended New Year best wishes to all Ethiopians.

The ambassadors have also urged Ethiopians in the diaspora to further strengthen their continued support to realizing the multifaceted development efforts of the country.

Ethiopia has its own calendar with 13 months, and each of the 12 months has 30 days, while the 13th month called Pagumen has five days, which becomes six in each leap year.

The New Year marks the end of the main rainy season in Ethiopia and countryside turns into gold with daisies (adey abeba) covering the entire fields in rural areas in bloom at this time of the year.

