Ethiopia: PM Abiy, First Lady Share New Year Holiday Meal With Elderly, Impoverished Sections of Society

12 September 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — On the occasion of the Ethiopian New Year, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew have shared holiday meal with the elderly and impoverished sections of society.

Ethiopians across the country are celebrating the first day of the Ethiopian New Year, 2016. The Ethiopian New Year falls on September 11 (or September 12 during a leap year).

Ethiopia has its own calendar with 13 months, and each of the 12 months has 30 days, while the 13th month called Pagumen has five days, which becomes six in each leap year.

