Lesotho: Four Cops Arrested for Accepting Bribe

FOUR police constables have appeared before the Maseru Magistrates' Court for allegedly accepting a M19 000 bribe from suspects who had been found in unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to acting police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Kabelo Halahala, the accused constables are Ralintši Makhakhe (41), Pusetso Sello (42), Liteboho Ranthamane (47), and Teboho Kanetsi (47).

Snr Supt Halahala, who was addressing a press conference in Maseru on Tuesday, said the officers committed the alleged offence on 28th of April 2023 near Lifestyle Mall in Masianokeng where they were investigating a case of unlawful possession of firearms.

He said the officers were each given a chance to pay M2000 bail and surety of M6000 when they appeared in court this week, but only one of them, Pusetso Sello, managed to pay and was released. The rest remain in police custody.

He added the constables will appear again in the same court on 28 August.

Meanwhile, two constables have been expelled from the police for allegedly stealing two AK47 riffles which they gave to a Borokhoaneng resident with links to illegal miners popularly known as zama-zamas.

Poloko Lehoko (31) and Sempe Theko (29), who were both members of the Special Operations Unit (SOU), were arrested for the theft of the two firearms belonging to their agency.

The announcement of their arrest and dismissal was made by Commissioner of Police (ComPol) Holomo Molibeli at a press briefing last Tuesday.

According to the Commissioner, the two officers had tarnished the image of the Lesotho Mounted Police Service hence the decision to sack them.

"We don't want the police to be involved in any form of crime because they tarnish the LMPS reputation," ComPol Molibeli said.