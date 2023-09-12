Lesotho: Kabi Takes a Swipe At 'White' Detractors

All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader, Nkaku Kabi, has taken a swipe at 'white' detractors who vilify zama-zamas and the blanketed, gun-toting famo musicians.

Addressing supporters during Sunday's launch of the ABC local government elections manifesto in Ha-Abia in Maseru, Mr Kabi said his party had come a long way with the Terene famo music gang and would not "leave them in the cold when they are being labelled crooks".

Mr Kabi was flanked by, among others, ABC founder and former leader Thomas Thabane, who invited the Terene gang to join the party at its launch in October 2006. The former prime minister enjoyed a close relationship with the famo group's late leader, Rethabile Mokete, who was also known as Chakela in entertainment circles.

However, illegal gold miners colloquially known as zama-zamas, as well as famo groups, have come under increasing scrutiny by both local and international media organisations over their often violent actions in illegal mining in South Africa. This scrutiny is what appears to have angered Mr Kabi, leading to Sunday's reaction.

"I have lately observed a trend whereby I see these whites who have ruined things in our continent by denying us our own education system. They have now entered full force into the news surrounding the famo men whom you (addressing Mr Thabane) left us with; the men you went around the country with when you first embarked on forming this party," Mr Kabi said.

"According to them, we should hate our own people and culture and think that life revolves around being conversant with English. We will support them even when they are speaking Sesotho.

"We know how far you have come with these men, and that you ordered us to stay with them as they were the ones who would garner us votes even in places that are restricted. You also told us to support and work with them. Anything that's meant to indulge them in crime, the ABC doesn't know a thing about. We have the police both in Lesotho and South Africa and there are no demarcations set as to how far they can investigate any crime. Interpol offices in both countries know exactly the procedures that need to be followed, but they are not doing so, instead they are tainting the ABC that it has relations with certain people," said Mr Kabi.

The ABC leader also said the police should act where crime is being committed.

"I have never heard of any party that has expelled its members because they are criminals, but we trust that the police will do their job. I have asked why it's so easy for people to smear us when they have failed to create jobs for Basotho, who have now resorted to hustling, and why there aren't any corrective measures being taken. I have never gotten any answer from anyone. And Basotho are not naive, they know the ABC's vision of Lesotho and Basotho," Mr Kabi said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Governance Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Kabi also said his party's defeat at the October 2022 general elections did not mean the ABC had completely lost its appeal to Basotho.

"After a storm, there is always some cleaning up to do because a lot of damage has happened and this where we are as a party. The dreams we had for the party have still not been fulfilled, and there is an obligation to see that they are fulfilled," Mr Kabi said.

Speaking of next month's local government elections, Mr Kabi said they were going to be a litmus test for the ABC as he also took a swipe at the 'rich' governing Revolution for Prosperity (RFP).

"None of the existing parties hold a record like that of the ABC. None is anywhere near what we achieved in a space of a year in office. We built factories in Butha-Buthe but to date, they still have not been opened because the 'rich' don't have an interest, everything is about them. There is funding to irrigate all the arable fields in this country, but it hasn't been disbursed because they are still sitting at the table fighting over tenders when we have to be supporting our small contractors so that they can also be rich."