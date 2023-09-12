Lesotho: Doom and Gloom Follow Leading Clothing Manufacturer

Global International Garments has once again slashed the already reduced working days of its employees due to dwindling orders for its products.

The company started implementing the latest measures last week and the employees now only work 10 days a month from the previous 22 working days.

This is the second time in two months that Global International Garments, a subsidiary of the once iconic Nien Hsing Textile Group, is slashing employees' working days after first reducing the working time from 1 June this year.

The move will consequently adversely affect the take-home pay of the workers, who also risk losing their jobs completely, unless the company's prospects change sooner rather than later.

The Nien Hsing Group has already closed several of its Lesotho subsidiaries over the last few years due to lack of demand for its products on the international market, particularly the United States, leaving thousands of workers jobless.

The first to be shutdown was its Glory International subsidiary, rendering 1500 workers jobless in 2022. Two other subsidiaries, Nien Hsing International and C&Y Garments, were also closed last year, sending home a combined 5400 workers.

Global International Garments had also temporarily laid-off employees due to lack of orders, but reopened in January this year. But five months on, the factory is still struggling.

In addition to Global International Garments, Nien Hsing Group's only other remaining operational subsidiary is Formosa.

However, these two also face peril unless new markets materialise.

Contacted for comment by the Lesotho Times on Monday this week, Nien Hsing boss, Ricky Chan said: "Sorry, I'm out of the country for now and will only get back at the end of the month. May I will be able to share some updates in September."

One of Global International Garments' employees, Madhab Leona, said she was now finding it very difficult to meet her family's needs since the company reduced their working days.

"I work hard to make ends meets but looking at the situation right now, I will not be able to pay my children's school fees because I am the bread-winner at home," Ms Leona said.

Ms Leona's fears are shared by many of her colleagues who say they were already struggling before the working time was reduced because they are low-earners. Slashing their working days and salaries further would only worsen their plight, the workers said.