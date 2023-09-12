Lesotho Ready for New Covid Virus

Lesotho is ready for a new Covid subvariant called XBB should it break out in the country.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been monitoring the infection following its outbreak in India early this year, and has since said it had now been detected in over 30 countries, excluding Lesotho.

The virus has been described as a silent killer and stronger than Covid-19, which virtually brought the world to a standstill following its outbreak in 2019.

According to the Ministry of Health Information Officer, 'Mamolise Falatsa, Lesotho had put measures in place to make sure the country was not caught off-guard by the new virus.

Symptoms of XXB include a sore throat, chills, nausea, temporary loss of smell and taste, cough, and fever although they may vary depending on individuals.

However, Ms Falatsa said despite the complexity of the latest Covid strain, the health ministry would not be caught napping unlike with Covid-19 where Lesotho was not prepared.

"The ministry is alert and keeping an eye on the new Covid strain. Covid-19 restrictions may have been lifted but we are still monitoring its prevalence. You will recall that Covid remains a pandemic in the country," Ms Molise said.

However, Ms Falatsa was quick to add that despite the ministry's readiness, they expected challenges along the way, such as detecting the new virus as Covid-19 screening was done at health facilities whose capacity was limited.

"We have already alerted the lab department to stay on the alert for any updates on the issue," she said, further promising that the ministry would strengthen the capacity of health facilities conducting such screenings.