Nigeria: 'Best News of the Year,' Eniola Badmus Hails Tinubu As UAE Lifts Visa Ban

12 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has hailed President Bola Tinubu for his diplomatic efforts that led to the United Arab Emirates lifting its months-long embargo on granting visas to Nigerians.

In a post via her Instagram handle, Badmu described the development as the "best news of the year.

Her words: "Best news of the year."

"Dubai on my mind. Thank you, Daddy. Thank you, my President, @officialasiwajubat."

Recall that Vanguard reported on Monday that the UAE lifted the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers after a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and his UAE counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

Also, an agreement was reached for the immediate resumption of flight schedules for both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines into and out of Nigeria without any further delay.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.