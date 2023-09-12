Nigeria: Emir of Gwoza Denies Reports of Riot in Palace Over Killing of 6 Farmers By Boko Haram

......Says, scores of people visits the palace for condolences

The First Class Emir of Gwoza local government area of Borno state, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta has denied reports circulating in some Social Media platforms that thousands of aggrieved residents invaded his palace and protested over renewed killings, especially targeted at farmers by terrorists.

The Royal Father who spoke exclusively in an interview with Vanguard on Tuesday admitted that five people were killed by terrorists in their farmland in between Gwoza town and Limankara axis of Patawe and Tangerang mountainous communities last weekend.

He also said the terrorists abducted three others, but later killed one of the victims, while the whereabouts of the two others are still unknown.

Timta noted that the incident which is regrettable and condemnable, especially now that majority of people are into farming for a livelihood, attracted sympathizers who troops in to pay condolences at the palace.

Gwoza town, about 130km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital which was hitherto under the control of Boko Haram, was liberated by the military in March, 2015 as gradual peace returned.

His words: I want to debunk the rumours circulating in some social media platforms that aggrieved people of Gwoza invaded my palace and protests over the recent killings and abduction of farmers.

" It is not true. The truth of the matter was that, last Saturday when I was in Maiduguri to be part of the Traditional Rulers to recieve His Excellency, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima for an official visit to commission projects executed by Governor Babagana Zulum in his 100 days in office of 2nd Term, and flagging- off projects by the North East Development Commission, NEDC, i received a distress call that Boko Haram members have killed five (5) of my people in their farmlands, after the abduction of about three (3) others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We quickly move back to Gwoza with some heads of security agencies in the convoy, and when my subjects learnt that i am back to base, some people rushed to my palace and paid condolence visit. They also expressed concern over the renewed attacks, which we all agreed including security operatives to take a proactive action in order to forestall future occurence.

"I am surprised after a peaceful deliberations with those who paid condolences, some mischievous elements took to the pages of social media claiming that aggrieved members of the public invaded my palace and protested.

"I want to add that Gwoza town and its environs is peaceful and are going about their normal businesses.

"Infact, even the member representing Gwoza Local Government Area at the Borno state House of Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Buba Abatcha and other concerned individuals called me about the rumour that people protested at my palace, but i told them is a fake news." Timta stated.

Meanwhile, our Correspondent gathered that terrorists have resorted to harvesting of crops in Wala village of Gwoza town, leaving farmers hopeless.

One of the farmers, Haruna Bello Jahawa told our reporter in a telephone call that all his maize farmlands along the Wala -Pilka -Gwoza road were invaded and harvested by members of Boko Haram sect at the week end.