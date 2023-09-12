Gambia: Over D900,000 Theft Case Lands in Court

One Malick Jallow was on the 7th September, 2023, paraded before Magistrate Mben Faal of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court for allegedly stealing D995,000. Prosecutors also alleged that he stole $500 equivalent to D32,000 and one mobile phone mark Itel A16 valued at D3,500, totaling D1,030,500, being the properties of one Mamadou Jawo.

It was also alleged that he broke into and entered Mamadou Jawo's house with intent to commit a felony to wit stealing on the 27th August, 2023, at Serrekunda Bambo, in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia.

He denied any wrongdoing when the charge sheet was read to him.

The prosecuting officer, Corporal 2231 Gibba told the court that she was opposing bail for the accused because the amount involved was huge.

The presiding magistrate however granted the accused bail in the sum of D1,600,000 with a Gambian surety who should deposit his or her title deed to the registrar of the court, whose value should not be less than D1,600,000. The registrar should evaluate the said property.

The case was adjourned to the 21st September, 2023, for Prosecutor Gibba to call her witnesses.

In a similar development, Prosecutor Nuha Bojang filed a charge sheet before the same magistrate on the same day against one Sheriff Jallow, who was charged with two counts of stealing contrary to Section 252 of the Criminal Code and assault causing actual bodily harm contrary to Section 228 of the Criminal Code.

According to count one, the accused stole the following items at Serrekunda on the 23rd August, 2023: one tissue paper, eight bottles of body lotion, four bars of soap, five packets of biscuit, one packet of tooth pick, four cups of cotton bud, fourteen bottles of body spray, five tooth paste and two brushes, baby powder and a mosquito repellant, total value of D1,800, the properties of one Alagie Jeng.

Count two indicated that Sheriff Jallow willfully and unlawfully assaulted one Saidou Sidibeh by stabbing him with a knife on his face at the same place.

He pleaded guilty on count one and not guilty on count two.

Magistrate Faal then convicted and sentenced him on count one to a fine of D2,000 in default to serve 6 months in prison. She said that he did not waste the time of the court. He was granted bail on count two in the sum of D5,000 with a Gambia surety who should deposit his or her ID card to the registrar of the court.

Earlier, the convict pleaded to the court to temper justice with mercy. He further posited that he is a porter who carries goods for people at the Serrekunda Market, and that his family is not around to guarantee him.

Prosecutor Bojang had informed the court that the convict has two more cases before other magistrates. He is expected to present his witnesses before the court on the 3rd October, 2023.