Gambia: An Appeal to Discontinue and Stop All Foreign Fishing Vessels

opinion

Mr. President Adama Barrow,

Gambians are being deprived of valuable fish and the environment being destroyed by Fish Processing Factories located along the sea coast

The population no longer consumes and benefits from the nutrients that fish provide to the body. This is partly responsible for the increased malnutrition observed as most of the fish from our sea is being carried abroad leaving the population hungry and unhealthy.

Fish Processing Factories along the sea coast discharge untreated and polluted waste fluid into the sea thereby causing foul smell and unhealthy air pollution. The beaches become unattractive and economic activities conducted by local villagers have been interrupted. The beaches are becoming less attractive to tourists. Mr. President the local communities are denied their sources of income.

President Adama Barrow, Gambians used to fish, process and export fish typically to Sierra Leone. The local fishermen were busy, so too were the local workers cleaning the fish and the carpenters making the wooden boxes for packaging. The local inhabitants had enough fish at reasonable prices. Fishing used to be a lucrative industry providing economic earnings and health nutrients for a healthy population. Fish was then a common delicacy but now, due to its inaccessibility, chicken has become more affordable and much commonly consumed.

In order to restore the local fishing industry, maintain a healthy eating habit and revitalizethe tourist industry to its former glory it is being proposed to withdraw all licenses granted toforeign fishing vessels. The meager sum received from licensing of these vessels have little or no benefit to the local communities Similarly the operation of fish processing factories along the beaches should be stopped. We must rediscover the positive aspects of our tradition and practices.

Philip Saine Rtd, Public Health Officer