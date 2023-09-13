Nigeria: Tribunal Upholds PDP Senator's Election for Enugu West District

12 September 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

A candidate of the Labour Party had challenged his election.

The National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu, Enugu State, has upheld the election of Osita Ngwu of the Peoples Democratic Party for Enugu West District.

Mr Ngwu, popularly called RG, was returned by the Independent National Electoral Commission as the winner of the 25 February poll.

His election was, however, challenged at the tribunal by Oguerinwa Amadi of the Labour Party.

In its judgement, the tribunal, led by A.M. Abubakar, held that the petitioner committed "a fatal error" in presenting his case by merging allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act and corrupt practices.

The tribunal further held that the petitioner should have separated the two cases and particularised his facts to support both positions.

On the allegation of over-voting, the tribunal ruled that the petitioner could not particularise his pleadings, despite bringing witnesses that gave evidence on the allegation as well as ballot papers.

It concluded that the ballot papers were dumped on the court with no evidence showing where they emanated from.

It, therefore, affirmed Mr Ngwu as duly elected, saying that the petitioner failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.