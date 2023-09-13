Nigeria: Election Tribunal Sacks Labour Party Federal Lawmaker in Enugu

The court asked INEC to present a certificate of return to the candidate of the PDP.

The National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu, on Tuesday, sacked Sunday Umeha of the Labour Party (LP), representing Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency of Enugu State.

The panel, led by Justice A.M. Abubakar, declared Festus Uzor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the 25 February poll.

Mr Abubakar, while ruling on the petition filed by Mr Uzor, averred that Mr Umeha did not properly resign from the PDP before picking up the LP's ticket.

The panel also held that even the purported resignation letter tendered by Mr Umeha was signed by someone who was no longer a leader of the PDP.

It, thereafter, directed the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a fresh certificate of return to Mr Uzor as the duly elected representative of the constituency.