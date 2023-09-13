Nigeria: Banky W, Obanikoro Hopeful As Court Declares Eti-Osa Federal Constituency Election Inconclusive

The court has ordered a rerun in 32 polling units where elections did not hold.

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has declared the 25 February election that pronounced Thaddeus Attah of the Labour Party as representative of the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos inconclusive.

The tribunal on Monday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election for the constituency in 32 polling units within 90 days.

Mr Attah, Babajide Obanikoro of the APC and singer-turned-politician Bankole Wellington also known as Bank W of the PDP were the major candidates in the election.

The electoral umpire declared Mr Attah as the winner of the election with 24,075 votes, defeating Mr Wellington who polled 18,666 votes and Mr Obanikoro who scored 16,901 votes.

Voter turnout in the local government area dropped due to attacks by hoodlums.

A few days before the election, a viral audio clip in which two men threatened some residents and traders to vote for the ruling APC in the general elections or risk eviction from the Eti-Osa community trended.

The APC distanced itself from the audio clip.

Contacted to know LP's next step, Olubunmi Odesanya, the party's spokesperson asked this reporter to send a text message. However, she has yet to respond in time for publication.

While Mr Attah can appeal the tribunal's decision to sack him, the court of appeal can either affirm or dismiss the tribunal's decision.

Reactions

Following the judgment, Mr Attah and his opponents have reacted differently to the tribunal's decision.

Mr Attah in a post on X assured his followers that there is "no cause for alarm!"

"I am here to clarify that I was not sacked. The Tribunal has simply ordered a re-run (supplementary election) in the 32 polling units where elections did not hold," he said.

"We will continue working for Eti Osa. I urge constituents to keep calm as we are unshaken. We will get through this together."

Following the judgment, Ibrahim Obanikoro of the APC expressed hope that he would emerge victorious in the rerun.

"It was all smiles at the tribunal court when it was confirmed that there would be a supplementary election in several polling units under the Eti-Osa Federal constituency where the election did not take place," Mr Obanikoro posted on his verified Instagram handle.

"I believe that our justice system is on the right track and I praise the judges for this ruling which adheres to the components of the constitution. Work starts now."

In another post he uploaded on his IG status, he said "INEC has been ordered to withdraw the return certificate issued and conduct elections in areas where elections didn't hold on election day."

Mr Wellington in a post on X expressed hope of a favorable outcome. "It is possible. Still," he posted.