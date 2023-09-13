Nigeria: Boat Mishaps - Tinubu Mourns As 41 Die in Niger, Adamawa in Three Days

There has an increase in boat mishaps in the rainy season in Niger, Adamawa, Kwara, Kebbi and Sokoto states.

President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the death of 41 people in three separate boat mishaps in Niger and Adamawa States within three days.

The mishaps occurred on the 9 September in Njuwa lake in Yola, Adamawa State, 10 September in Mokwa of Niger State and 11 September in Gurin, Fufore area of Adamawa State.

"While expressing solidarity with the governments and people of Niger and Adamawa States as they swiftly mobilised emergency response teams and volunteers to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the incidents, the President wishes a most speedy recovery to those who were injured," the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said in a statement.

The statement said Mr Tinubu demanded a thorough investigation into the recurring boat accidents across the country.

Mr Tinubu has also directed government agencies, including law enforcement, maritime safety and transportation safety authorities to collaborate closely in identifying the root causes of these unfortunate and preventable disasters.

"President Tinubu underscores his commitment to holding government agencies accountable for any regulatory or safety lapses and further instructs a comprehensive review of safety measures and a strict enforcement of existing laws on boating activities in the country.

"The President assures the affected families and communities of the government's continued support and his commitment to the prevention of such tragic incidents from occurring in the future," Mr Ngelale added.

Riverine states in the country are witnessing resurgence of boat mishaps this rainy season. In the Niger accident, 26 people were said to have lost their lives while 15 died in the first incident recorded in Adamawa state.

In June this year, 103 died in a boat accident in Kwara State.

State officials are yet to give data of those killed in Monday's boat mishap in Adamawa but the boat was carrying women and children returning from farms.

States like Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Adamawa, Kebbi, Sokoto and Kano witness high rate of boat mishaps which are blamed on several reasons including lack of life jackets, overloading of boats, violations of safety reasons among others.