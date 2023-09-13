Nigeria: Ex-BBNaija Star, Gifty Powers, Threatens to Delete Rema's Songs

12 September 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Pamela Ephraim

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season two housemate, Gifty Powers, has denounced her stance as a fan of Nigerian music sensation, Rema, over allegations of satanism.

Recall that the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church reportedly pressured the management of Sheraton Hotel in Addis Ababa to cancel Rema's concert, which was scheduled to hold on September 9, over alleged satanism.

The country's "powerful" Orthodox Church leaders had accused the singer of being a "devil worshipper" because of his customised necklace.

Gifty Powers, who took to her Instagram page, made a public accusation against Rema, claiming that his music and pictures promoted satanism, hence she will delete all his songs from her playlist.

She revealed that she had conducted her own independent research and discovered that Rema was actually promoting satanic themes in his works of art.

She wrote: "To Rema, shame on you. I couldn't believe it until I researched it myself and found out REMA wore a necklace with a burned church turned upside down.

"The rate at people selling their souls to this idiotic devil eh!! Y'all think hell isn't real...ok nahh. All these are for fame and money. SMH

"Then watched the video of him and Madonna hugging. I knew he had already joined the 666, As the saying goes "Show me your friends and I will tell you who you are".....You just lost a Fan. I'm deleting all your songs from my playlist. Nobody messes with my religion (Christianity)".

