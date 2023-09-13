Nigeria: First Lady Provides N500m Aid to 500 Displaced Families in Plateau

The First Lady, Remi Tinubu, has affirmed that the diversity of Nigeria remains a great strength.

She said it is by living in peace and love that the great potential of the nation would be actualised.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, Mrs Remi Tinubu was speaking at the disbursement of relief and resettlement packages to 500 displaced victims of communal clashes and conflicts in six local government areas of Plateau State.

"I urge all Nigerians to embrace dialogue, tolerance, and understanding as we work together to build a more harmonious society.

"Let us remember that our diversity is our strength, and together, we can overcome the challenges that threaten our unity.

"To the affected families, I want you to know that you are not alone in this journey to recovery. We, stand with you and extend our hands in solidarity, offering not only financial support but also our prayers as you return to your homes and communities in safety and peace," she stated.

It was an opportunity for the First Lady to reemphasise the need for food production, in line with President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency on food production.

In his remarks, the Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, commended the First Lady for demonstrating true motherhood.

He noted that despite the state being governed by an opposition party, Senator Oluremi Tinubu looked beyond this to bring relief and succour to the grieving families.

"Her being here today tells a wonderful story that after politicking, we must face governance and governance is all about the people.

"I assure you that we will supervise the use of the money and ensure it is used for the purpose it was given," the governor stated.

A total of 500 families drawn from Mangu, Riyom, Barkin Lado, Bassa, Bokos and Jos South local government areas of the State got N1million each to enable them return to their communities and rebuild homes.