Nigeria: Groups Raise Alarm Over Plot to Blackmail Jamoh, Sabotage Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope' Agenda

Socio-cultural groups, Ohanaeze Youths Movement, Arewa Youths and Oduduwa Youths Movement, have raised the alarm over alleged plot to blackmail the director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh.

The groups lamented that if the plot was not nipped in the bud, it's not just against Dr. Jamoh but a grand gang-up to sabotage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda in the blue economy sector.

The socio-cultural groups - Ohanaeze Youths Movement, Arewa Youths, and Oduduwa Youths Movement - expressed the concerns in a joint statement signed and issued in Abuja by their leaders, Nwabueze Obi, Ekwem Eucharia, Patrick Obieri and Alexander Odoemena, respectively.

They described as baseless, unfounded and demonic the attempts by a faceless UK group calling for the removal of the Director General of NIMASA over non-existing allegations of corruption.

The groups said it was laughable that some individuals who are against the progress of the country will rise from nowhere to call for removal of Jamoh, who has impeccable credentials to drive the current administration's vision of making a fortune for the transformation of the country from the blue economy.

"It is in view of the vicious intention of these enemies of Nigeria that we condemn their so-called recommendations that; 'a panel be set up to look into the accounts of NIMASA CABOTAGE 2% SURCHAGE account Number 56595 with ACCESS bank. Also, to ascertain reasons why NIMASA is still using Commercial] Banks to receive funds instead of the TSA with Central Bank of Nigeria. Bashir Yusuf be prosecuted for financial crimes and money laundering as established by our investigations'.

"For the record, the Director General is committed to the realisation of the President's agenda in this sector and he has never hidden his enthusiasm for that.

"That is why he had noted that the creation of this 'long overdue ministry will give a huge boost to plans and programmes the President intends to deploy to take Nigeria out of its economic doldrums.

"The blue economy is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystem.

"The sterling performance of the DG are not in doubt and has been recognised very well as he won the 2021 National Productivity Order of Merit, NPOM, Award and recently, emerged as the Public Servant Of the year 2022 by the Champion Newspapers Nigeria Limited.

"It is therefore ridiculous that such a faceless group would making baseless allegations just to tarnish his hard earned reputation and consequently sabotage our President's good intention of making the blue economy a gold mine for our dear country.

"This is unacceptable and should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians who should join us to halt this evil plans."