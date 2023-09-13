South Africa: President Declares Special Official Funeral Category 1, to Honour Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral, Category 1, at Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Prince Mangosuthu passed away in the early hours of Saturday, 09 September 2023, at the recently celebrated age of 95.

The Prince of KwaPhindangene served as Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation and was the Founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party.

He also served as the first Minister of Home Affairs of the democratic South Africa.

As preparations unfold for memorial events, President Ramaphosa reiterates his deep condolences to the Royal Household as well as the friends, colleagues - including Members of Parliament - and associates nationally and internationally of the late leader.

The State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy of government accords Special Official Funerals, Category 1, to persons of extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa.

The Prince's funeral will entail elements of military honours.

The President has directed that flags be flown at half-mast at flag stations around the country from today, Tuesday, 12 September 2023, until the evening of the day on which the funeral will take place.