Africa: Cameroon, Namibia Secure AFCON Tickets After Lions Win

11 September 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Cameroon and Namibia secured qualification for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations after the Indomitable Lions' 3-0 home victory over Burundi on Tuesday.

Second-half goals from Bryan Mbuemo, Christopher Wooh and Vincent Aboubakar sealed the comfortable win in Garoua in their final Group C clash.

The result sees Indomitable Lions top Group C to qualify for next year's finals to be played in Cote d'Ivoire.

Burundi's loss also confirms Namibia will join Cameroon at the finals to be played in the West African country in January after finishing second in the group.

In an even first half dominated by the goalkeepers, both sides failed to make the breakthrough as Andre Onana and Onesime Rukundo made fine saves.

But Cameroon pounced just after the break when Mbuemo latched onto a poor backpass to slot home the opener.

Wooh swiftly doubled the lead, turning in from close range after a corner was not cleared. Burundi threw on fresh substitutes in search of a way back into the game.

But Cameroon's defence held firm as Rigobert Song's side secured qualification.

Vincent Aboubakar added gloss to the scoreline late on, capitalising on another defensive mistake.

Cameroon and Namibia complete the 24-team line-up for next year's finals in Ivory Coast.

The victory ensures Indomitable Lions qualify for a 19th straight AFCON tournament.

The Brave Warriors join them at the finals after finishing second in the group above Burundi.

It will be just a fourth AFCON appearance for the Brave Warriors.

Reigning champions Senegal and regional powers Algeria, Egypt, Ghana and Nigeria are among the other qualified teams.

Cameroon and Namibia now shift focus to the tournament itself, where the Indomitable Lions will look to make amends for their semi-final exit earlier this year.

