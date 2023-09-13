Africa: TotalEnergies AFCON 2023 24-Team Line-Up Complete

The final line-up for next year's TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire is complete after Cameroon and Namibia secured their spots on Tuesday.

The Indomitable Lions booked their place at a 19th straight finals, thrashing Burundi 3-0 in Garoua to top Group C.

Goals from Bryan Mbuemo, Christopher Wooh and Vincent Aboubakar sealed a comfortable win to see off the challenge of Namibia, who took second and also sealed their place at the competition.

Cameroon join host nation Cote d'Ivoire and 22 other qualified teams at the tournament in January next year.

Continental giants Senegal, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Morocco and Algeria are all among those who have booked their tickets.

There will be no debutants as Gambia will be making their second appearance at the AFCON.

Meanwhile, others considered as underdogs such as Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea have also qualified as they seek to surprise the big sides.

With the qualifiers now over, the countdown begins to the draw as the teams will discover their opponents.

The group stage draw will take place, determining the opening match-ups.

Defending champions Senegal and regional powers Egypt and Nigeria as well as World Cup semi-finalists Moroccoc are likely to be among the pre-tournament favourites.

But with an array of talent across the 24 qualifiers, the competition for continental glory promises to be fierce.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Below are countries that have qualified in alphabetical order:

Algeria

Angola

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Cote d'Ivoire (Hosts)

DR Congo

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Mali

Mauritania

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Senegal (Title Holders)

South Africa

Tanzania

Tunisia

Zambia