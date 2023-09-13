Ghana: UBA Ghana Promotes Passion for Reading With Literacy Project

12 September 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Continuing its dominant strides in enhancing literacy and educational capacity, UBA Ghana has once again undertaken a successful chapter of its literacy project known as Read Africa.

Rooted in the UBA Foundation's vision, this initiative aims to ignite a passion for reading among the youth while nurturing critical thinking skills.

Leading the UBA Ghana team during theprogramme held at St. John's Grammar Senior High School in Accra were Henry NiiDottey, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, and Evans Sallah, Country Head of Internal Control.

The team presented a copy of 'Segu', an African literature masterpiece penned by MaryseConde from Guadeloupe, to the school.

Speaking at the event, MrDottey said, "The act of donating literature books reflects our deep dedication to education and our belief in the influential role of reading in shaping young minds."

He emphasised that the UBA Foundation operated within three key spheres: education, empowerment, and environment.

In addition, Mr Dottey seized the opportunity to enlighten the students about UBA's flagship National Essay Competition, an annual event that has reached its 10th year milestone.

He encouraged the students to actively participate, revealing that 27 students have already benefitted from a total of US$90,000.00 through the competition.

Mr Sallah, on his part, conveyed his elation at contributing to the initiative that bestows knowledge upon the young, potentially shaping a brighter future.

Mr KwabenaBoateng, Assistant Head (Administration) at St. John's Grammar SHS, who received the books on behalf of the school, expressed his immense gratitude to UBA Ghana for investing in the children's education.

UBA Ghana's investment in education drew his commendation, and he urged other corporate entities to emulate this example of educational support.

