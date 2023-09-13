Ghana: 2nd Lady Launches Accra 'Book Flood Project'

The Accra 'Book Flood Project' was launched in Accra yesterday by the Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, as part of activities to commemorate World International Literacy Day.

The objective of the project is to enrich libraries across the country with enough books to promote literacy.

It was on the theme; 'Promoting Literacy for a World in Transition: Building the Foundation for Sustainable and Peaceful Societies.'

According to her, public libraries were sanctuaries of knowledge and gateways to opportunities, saying "I am happy that through this project, we are committed to flooding our libraries of schools and communities with the gift of books, ensuring that every child and adult has access to the magic of reading."

She said there was the need for stakeholders to come together through commitment and hard work in promoting literacy in the country.

"By investing in literacy, we invest in a brighter future, a future where individuals are empowered to navigate the complexities of our world, contribute to sustainable development and work together for peaceful and inclusive global community. Together, we embark on a journey of enlightenment, empowerment and enrichment through the written word," she said.

Mrs Bawumia said the ability to read and write was not just the basic skill but the cornerstone upon which sustainable and peaceful societies are built.

She said reading was the key that unlocked doors to knowledge, operation, and empowerment, adding that it was a universal rights that every individual should enjoy regardless of their age, gender, or socio-economic background.

She said in the midst of this transition, literacy stood as a guiding light, ensuring that "no one is left behind."

"Technological advancements, globalisation and the pursuit of sustainable development are reshaping the way we live, work and interact, and so we must do our part to help promote literacy," she said.

The Second Lady said millions around the world still lacked access to quality education, and the resources needed to acquire basic literacy skills.

She explained that the inequality in literacy rates perpetuated social disparities, limited economic opportunities and hindered the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Chief Director, Ministry of Education, Mrs Maamle Andrews said literacy was the bedrock of education and the gateway to individual's empowerment.

"It is a gateway to social development and also economic progress and the foundation upon which societies thrive. Indeed it is through literacy that individuals reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society.

"Literacy gives us the ability to identify, understand, interpret, create and communicate and we all know that possessing these competencies go a long way to facilitate social economic development, and to also ensure the existence of peaceful societies," she said.

Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee who chaired the occasion called on the public to be an advocate for literacy and champion reading attitude to build a knowledgeable society.

A representative from Book Aid International, Ms Alison Tweed said "It is our duty to ensure that those with the power to change society understand the importance of libraries and their role in building stronger, more peaceful and more sustainable societies for the future."

The Executive Director, Ghana Library Authority, Mr Hayford Siaw said the authority with the support of government and collaboration with other partners is ensuring that libraries are spread across the country to make access to learning materials as easy as possible.