Ghana: Ashaiman Records Fire Outbreak, Road Crash

Ashaiman — The Ashaiman Municipality within 48hours has recorded two near-fatal incidents, a fire outbreak and vehicular accident.

The fire outbreak occurred on Sunday dawn at the Ashaiman main market, while the accident happened at the traffic light in the heart of the business district.

No fatalities or injuries were recorded in both incidents. The inferno destroyed over 40 containers, and other properties, including cash and documents.

When the Ghanaian Times arrived at the scene, the police were already there to curb a chaotic situation as personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) dosed off the fire.

However, on the morning of Monday, there were still wailing and gnashing of teeth as affected traders, store owners and well-wishers began counting their losses.

Divisional Fire Officer Grade III for Ashaiman, (DO III) Ebenezer Yensu, briefing journalists yesterday, said the service deployed five fire tenders and three water tankers to put the fire under control.

He noted that the main challenge in putting out the inferno was the non-accessibility to the scene at the time of incident.

According to the fire officer, investigations were underway to determine the cause of the fire.

He advised the traders in the market to always put off open fires and also electrical gadgets before going home.

However, Times investigation at the scene revealed that the cause of the fire was as a result of electrical faults of one of the containers.

On the vehicular accident, an articulated vehicle with registered number GE 9729-11 overloaded with lumber travelling from the Bono Region through Ashaiman Municipality towards Katamaso in the Kpone - Katamaso Municipality, lost its balance.

In the process, its cargo discharged unto the pedestrian lane causing fear and panic.

Several government officials, including the Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Albert Boakye Okyere, visited the scene.