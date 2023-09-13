Ghana: Nuekpe, Dzegu Excel in Maiden Ghana Bowling Open Championship

Raphael Nuekpe and Akosua Dzegu made history as winners of the maiden National Bowling Open Championship 2023which was staged in Accra, Ghana.

The event, under the auspices of the Ghana Bowling Federation (GBF), was organised at the Bliss Bowling Centre at the Aviation Social Centre.

The duo triumphed in the male and female events that attracted impressive patronage.

Nuekpe recorded 129 points ahead of Yaw Fynn in second position and Frank Kissi in third position.

Throwing from Lane 3, Dzegu dominated in the female category, recording 113 and nine points in the two rounds to snatch the ticket for the ultimate.

Barbara Kaba Moses competed in the fourth and third lanes in the two rounds, recording 113 and seven points to place second ahead of Gloria Nimako who placed third.

The top three winners in both categories are automatic candidates among over 10 candidates

expected to form Team Ghana to participate in the world bowling championship in Kuwait.

Mr Horeb Quashigah, who represented the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, congratulated the new federation for its exploits to assume a national character.

He said the Ministry places premium on sports because it has become a tool used to develop communities and families.

He also stated that MoYS was ready to offer support to federations with programmes that would develop individuals and communities.

The President of the GBF, Mr Charles Amofa, expressed gratitude to MoYS, managers of the Bliss Bowling Centre and other federation heads that supported their maiden championships and invited corporate organisations for partnership to develop the sport nationwide.