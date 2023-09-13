Ghana: NGO Donates to Street Academy

The Heartfelt Philanthropy Network (HPN), an NGO, has donated learning materials to the Street Academy to enable remote learning.

The items worth over GH¢10,000.00 included a projector, giant projector screen, reading books, among others.

Presenting the items, Ms Yvonne Abba-Opoku, Founder and Director of the Network, stated that the gesture was to improve and strengthen literacy programmes in the schools.

"Our plan is to set up literacy and reading clubs which includes technology," she added.

According to her, literacy was important hence the need to donate the items to the school.

Ataa Lartey, CEO of Street Academy, thanked Ms Abba-Opoku and her outfit for the gesture and appealed to stakeholders and other organisations to support the school for the betterment of the children and the nation as a whole.

He said the children were the future leaders, adding that there was the need to invest in them.

Heartfelt Philanthropy Network is a UK registered non-governmental organisation with a mission to transform lives and promote good governance